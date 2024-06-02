Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.6 %

OLLI traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.