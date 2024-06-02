Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

