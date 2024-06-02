Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ocado Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OCDDY opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

