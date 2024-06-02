ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.
ObsEva Company Profile
