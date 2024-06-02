Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.11.
A number of research firms have commented on OTLY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oatly Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Oatly Group Price Performance
OTLY stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.