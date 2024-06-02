Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of research firms have commented on OTLY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OTLY stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

