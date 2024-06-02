Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of OVLY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

