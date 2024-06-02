Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OVLY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
