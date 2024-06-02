NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011715 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,905.20 or 0.99933957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00113002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004043 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.