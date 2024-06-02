Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE NXP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,462. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
