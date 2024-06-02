Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 96,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,105. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

