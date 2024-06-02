Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $335,805.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,748,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,653,255.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 152.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NMAI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,467. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Further Reading

