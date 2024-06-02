Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $68.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.77.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NTNX opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.21 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

