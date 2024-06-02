Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $607.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

