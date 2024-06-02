Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. 1,981,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

