Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.35 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Notcoin has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $4.15 billion worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 335.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,719,221,714 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,719,221,714. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01778596 USD and is up 40.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,494,934,193.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

