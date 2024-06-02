Northland Securities Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $55.32 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

