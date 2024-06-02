North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,170,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,915,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 60,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $568.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

