Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE:JWN opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
