NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.