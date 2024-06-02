Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.85.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.