NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

NetApp Trading Up 3.4 %

NTAP traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

