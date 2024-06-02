Nervos Network Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $695.58 million and $29.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,746.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.54 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00122874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00064986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00222549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00089851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,950,329,788 coins and its circulating supply is 44,274,214,398 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.