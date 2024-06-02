Needham & Company LLC Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $29.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,317,239.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,030,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,387 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $22,535,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

