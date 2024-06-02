Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.28

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $12.19. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 4,793 shares traded.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.4203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.