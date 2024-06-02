Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,222.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00086792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012302 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,191.85 or 0.72673797 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

