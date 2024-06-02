National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Raised to $69.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.08 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

