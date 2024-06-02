National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,848,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 8,732,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.1 days.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

NTIOF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $84.54. 96,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,481. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.7841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

