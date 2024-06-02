National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 28.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

