MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVO. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MVO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,629. The company has a market cap of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

