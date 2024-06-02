Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,554,000 after acquiring an additional 442,579 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $16,349,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 837,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 316,960 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $12,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

