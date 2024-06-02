MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MultiMetaVerse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MMV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 279,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. MultiMetaVerse has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.00.
MultiMetaVerse Company Profile
