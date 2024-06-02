MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MMV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 279,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. MultiMetaVerse has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.00.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

