Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 105,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Movano Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 176,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,652. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.21. Movano has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

Movano Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Movano by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.