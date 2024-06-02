Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
MPVDF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.01. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 22.24%.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
