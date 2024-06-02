Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $123,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,104. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.06 and its 200 day moving average is $334.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

