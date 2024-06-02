Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,790. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

