Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Achieves $259.35 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $259.35 million and $5.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,426,453 coins and its circulating supply is 865,697,052 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

