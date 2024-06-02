Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 75,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.42. 32,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,683. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,010.01%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

