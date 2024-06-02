MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day moving average of $390.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
