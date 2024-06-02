Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Update

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Monex Group Price Performance
Monex Group stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Friday. Monex Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.
About Monex Group
