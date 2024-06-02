Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Update

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Monex Group Price Performance

Monex Group stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Friday. Monex Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

