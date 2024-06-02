Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mondi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. Mondi has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.9708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.