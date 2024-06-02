MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

