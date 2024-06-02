MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.
