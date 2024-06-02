MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 8,000 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 496,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 321,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $815.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

