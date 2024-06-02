MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. BorgWarner comprises 0.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,780,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,230. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

