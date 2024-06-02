Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,482,523. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. 24,153,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $133.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

