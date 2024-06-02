Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $5.42 during midday trading on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Get Metro alerts:

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.