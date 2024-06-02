Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $5.42 during midday trading on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.
About Metro
