MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $78.16 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $78.16 or 0.00115358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $444.45 million and $15.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,772.01 or 1.00025683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.4528242 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $20,798,999.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

