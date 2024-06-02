Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

