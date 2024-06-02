Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Capmk

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

