Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 10.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.