Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $13.79 Average PT from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

