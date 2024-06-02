Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

